Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus

By Carli Petrus
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet.

“He made sure the girls that got on the bus already were sitting down and he shut the door. He didn’t look at the door, pay attention if anybody else was coming in or not, he just shut the door on her,” said Frank Torres.

Amber says she reached out to the Madison School’s superintendent, Nick Steinmetz, multiple times, but wasn’t getting a reply. “And he didn’t call me, and he didn’t call me, until after I got ahold of the news station, then he decided to call me?”

In an email sent to 13abc, Superintendent Steinmetz said:

“I did have the chance to speak with Mrs. Torres this afternoon. Mrs. Torres reached out to the district regarding a concern that she had with her daughter’s morning pick up from bus stop. She came in and met with our transportation director to review the bus tape this morning. From the bus footage, it was difficult to understand where her concern was coming from. However, after taking the time to talk through the events with Mrs. Torres, we were able to reinforce our practices, at not only this bus stop, but all of our bus stops. The Madison School District takes great precautions within our transportation department. We go to the extent that we do not even allow our students to cross the road to board our buses. All of our bus pickups are on always on the door side of the bus.

As a superintendent, I am a big believer in that positive relationships/interactions are the best ways to solve any issues/concerns that arise. Today was a great example of that. I truly appreciate partnerships with parents like Mrs. Torres.”

Nick Steinmetz

Superintendent

“They were more worried about being blameless in this situation than the safety of the children they’re supposed to protect and that’s terrifying,” Amber said.

Now, she is happy to be talking with Steinmetz about this, but the footage is concerning to her. 13abc requested it from Steinmetz but didn’t hear back.

“You couldn’t see the doors, you can’t see the doors in that, and if you could’ve you would’ve seen her, and it’s so alarming because the one thing you can see in that video is that he didn’t look at the doors when he closed it and he didn’t look at the doors when he pulled off,” Amber said.

Amber is hoping to encourage others to speak up for their children. “My kid is my life, don’t give up on your kids.” She also says she is holding the superintendent accountable for his reply.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio lawmakers introduce Senate Bill 26
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at Tri-Dim Filter Corporation...
TFRD responds to warehouse fire
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department took a man into custody while responding to a vacant...
TFRD: man taken into custody during vacant house fire

Latest News

2/5: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/5: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Parents speaking out after daughter almost hit by school bus while trying to get on
Parents speaking out after daughter almost hit by school bus while trying to get on
Law enforcement called to Walmart in Holland after call of bomb threat
Law enforcement responding to Walmart in Holland after false bomb threat
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city