Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Smart watch alerts first responders to motorcyclist who fell off cliff

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from...
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Utah (Gray News) – A motorcyclist has his smart watch to thank for potentially saving his life.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist fell about 150 feet from a cliff’s edge in St. George, Utah on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a crash alert from the man’s smart watch he was wearing.

Deputies arrived on the scene, and several agencies aided in locating the man.

A helicopter was unable to land due to the crash location, so rescue teams set up ropes to get the man stabilized and into the Life Flight helicopter.

It took rescue crews nearly four hours to bring the man to safety. He was flown to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said the man was improving and is expected to recover.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
Ohio lawmakers introduce Senate Bill 26
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says

Latest News

There are education, support and training programs
Caring for Alzheimer's caregivers
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 3,400
FILE - The case has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for investigation,...
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
First Alert Day issued for Thursday due to strong winds
Four members of the Toledo City Council have been accused of accepting bribes while in office,...
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council member accused of accepting bribes for votes