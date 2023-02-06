Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, is no longer with the city, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. It comes as part of a reorganization of the department.

Tucker was vocal about his work for Toledo’s Violence Interrupters program. The city spokesperson said his departure will have no affect on the Violence Interrupters program but future plans regarding the program will be announced in the coming days.

Tucker addressed his discipline from the Oregon Police Department for claims of excessive force in 2017 in an interview with 13abc last year.

City officials say Brian Byrd will remain in his role as the city’s Safety Director.

