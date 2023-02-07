Birthday Club
2/7: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for high winds on Thursday.
2/7: Derek's Tuesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds with some peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. The breeze will persist as well with gusts of 30-35 mph. TONIGHT: Winds diminishing with partly cloudy skies and lows near 30. WEDNESDAY: High clouds with some filtered sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain will arrive after midnight and continue into Thursday morning, with totals of ½” of 1″ likely. THURSDAY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for high winds, with gusts of 45-55 mph from the late morning through the evening. Thursday will also be very mild during the afternoon with highs around 60. EXTENDED: Winds will diminish later Thursday night, and then Friday will be colder with highs in the low 40s. A rain shower will be possible later in the day, then a snow shower will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. While snow accumulations are increasingly unlikely, a dusting can’t be ruled out. Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, and chilly with highs in the mid-30s. Breezy but sunny and warmer Sunday with highs in the mid-40s. Breezy Monday with mostly cloudy skies and mild temps, highs around 50. Partly sunny and even milder Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

