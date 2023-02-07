Birthday Club
2/7/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect for Thursday: Winds over 50 mph possible
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows near 30. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, mid 40s. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...Very windy and warm with rain likely in the morning, chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures topping off near 60, southeast winds will become southwest winds and may gust over 50 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few PM flurries, highs in the lower 40s.

