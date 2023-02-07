African Safari Wildlife Park lands nation’s best nomination

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) -African Safari Wildlife Park is nominated as one of the leading safari parks in the nation.

According to USA Today 10Best, the park ranked ninth on the 2022′s list.

“We’re simply thrilled that 10Best recognizes the incredible experiences our park has to offer, from the Drive-Thru Safari to our unforgettable animal feeding experiences,” said park director Kelsey Keller. “Remember to vote every day!”

Voting is open now through Monday, March 6 at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park. Readers may vote once per day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.