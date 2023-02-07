Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

African Safari Wildlife Park lands nation’s best nomination

African Safari Wildlife Park is nominated as one of the leading safari parks in the nation.
African Safari Wildlife Park is nominated as one of the leading safari parks in the nation.(Provided by African Safari Wildlife Park)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) -African Safari Wildlife Park is nominated as one of the leading safari parks in the nation.

According to USA Today 10Best, the park ranked ninth on the 2022′s list.

“We’re simply thrilled that 10Best recognizes the incredible experiences our park has to offer, from the Drive-Thru Safari to our unforgettable animal feeding experiences,” said park director Kelsey Keller. “Remember to vote every day!”

Voting is open now through Monday, March 6 at www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park. Readers may vote once per day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
The Toledo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night after the driver...
TPD: driver rolls car after hitting parked car
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Ohio lawmakers introduce Senate Bill 26
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says

Latest News

TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: one juvenile girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Toledo-area music producer Jameil Aossey wins a Grammy for his work on Beyonce's album...
Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance took home Best Electronic/Dance Album at...
Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé
Wind gusts over 50 mph possible Thursday
*13ABC FIRST ALERT DAY* issued for THURSDAY due to strong winds