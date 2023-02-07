Building Better Schools: Central Catholic HS builds community with Mentor Mondays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -In the height of the pandemic Central Catholic High School created Mentor Mondays to keep students connected.

Each Monday, a small group of students meet to engage and share what’s on their minds.

“Just about every single adult in our building, not just teachers or student-facing staff gets the opportunity to meet every Monday for 25 minutes with a group of students ranging from grades nine through 12,” Morgan Delp, Central Catholic High School principal said.

Avery Marsh, a freshman, said the program has been very helpful.

“I think mentor Mondays is really good, especially as a freshman. I get the chance to interact with upperclassmen and definitely meet people that I didn’t think that I would ever get the chance to,” Marsh said.

Seniors enjoy the program as well.

“I honestly really enjoy coming to meet my group every single week because it feels just like a break throughout the day and we can get relax and catch up with one another. I’ve been able to make some friends in other grades that I wouldn’t ever thought I’d meet before,” senior Ava Schroeder said.

Senior Noah Rife said he loves Mentor Mondays.

“I personally love mentor Mondays, I have one of the best, Miss McGee. I just look forward to them just because she’s just a lively person and she knows how to get everybody involved in the group, and we all go around and share how our weekend was and what we’re looking forward to, and classes were struggling with,” Rife said.

Should students find themselves struggling, the group creates a safe space to find support.

" My biggest success story about the mentor group is last year. Our last session that we had the bell rang and our students were getting ready to move on to their next period of the day. My entire group just got up, and they just hugged each other and did a group hug in a circle, and I thought ‘that’s really cool’,” said Cory Lehman, Director of Enrollment.

