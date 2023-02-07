Birthday Club
Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates this summer

The park anticipates filling positions during a week-long hiring event from Feb. 18 through...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is looking to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for the upcoming summer.

The park anticipates filling a majority of those roles during a week-long hiring event that’s taking place from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24.

The available positions include:

  • Ride operators
  • Food and Beverage
  • Lifeguards and Aquatics
  • Security
  • Many more roles

Cedar Point says hourly pay ranges from $14 to $17 for those who are 16 years of age and older. Pay is based on experience, prior service and position. Associates also receive many perks including discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housingfor those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week of the hiring event. Interested candidates will have to ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable.”

To learn more about the hiring event, click here.

Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
