Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is looking to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for the upcoming summer.

The park anticipates filling a majority of those roles during a week-long hiring event that’s taking place from Feb. 18 through Feb. 24.

The available positions include:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

Many more roles

Cedar Point says hourly pay ranges from $14 to $17 for those who are 16 years of age and older. Pay is based on experience, prior service and position. Associates also receive many perks including discounts, reward and recognition programs, flexible scheduling, exclusive associate-only events, ride nights, on-site housingfor those who qualify and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.

Cedar Point will host in-person job fairs at Sawmill Creek Resort, the EHOVE Career Center and the Cedar Point Recruiting Center throughout the week of the hiring event. Interested candidates will have to ability to apply, interview and get hired the same day.

“There’s no other place on Earth that delivers a perfect summer like Cedar Point, and our associates play the most important role in creating that experience for our guests,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “From young adults to retirees, there are jobs for every interest and skill level, and the intangible benefits of cultivating new relationships, memories and friends are immeasurable.”

