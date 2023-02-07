Birthday Club
Experts discuss importance of gun safety following the accidental death of a 15-year-old

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday, Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot on Shasta Drive. When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Hogan’s grandmother, Hogan was with another juvenile who was handling a weapon when it accidentally went off.

Toledo Police Sergeant Adam Fish says weapons need to be handled responsibly or not at all.

“If you are going to use a firearm, or if you have a firearm or come across a firearm, and you’re not familiar with it, or if you don’t know how to use it properly, it’s best to leave it there and contact the adults,” says Sgt. Fish.

Lamont Taylor is a tactical defense instructor with Bullseye Training Options. He says kids today need to understand that guns are not toys.

“They play video games and they come up thinking firearms are a game or it’s part of their uniform,” says Taylor. “Well in Call of Duty®, you can hit the reset button, you can’t hit the reset button in life.”

Taylor says he teaches practices that everyone handling a gun should follow to avoid tragedies like this one.

“Never point a firearm at someone that you’re not intending on shooting,” says Taylor. “Treat every firearm as if it’s loaded and always keep your firearm secure until ready to use.”

To find out more about tactical defense training and best practices for handling a weapon click here.

