February 7th Weather Forecast

Very Warm Week With Strong Winds Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The chance of rain has dropped for today. An isolated sprinkle is still possible this morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, windy, and mild. Highs are expected to reach the middle 50s. Wednesday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. Heavy rain is likely for the morning commute on Thursday. A little sunshine Thursday afternoon will boost temperatures to near record highs around 60-degrees. However, that sunshine will also create some mixing in the atmosphere that will help drag down wind gusts over 50 mph. Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible Friday night. Saturday will turn partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Next week warms up big time. Sunday will be sunny with a high in the middle 40s. Monday could near 50. The middle of next week is expected to bring highs in the 50s and 60s.

