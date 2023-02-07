Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Federal Judge Royce Lamberth abruptly ended a status conference hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was Lamberth’s first in the pending trial of Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider.

Lamberth took over the case after federal Judge Thomas Hogan announced last month that he’s retiring.

The two Texas men are facing multiple charges related to the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Tuesday, Nichols’ legal team asked for more time before a March 27 trial date, and asked Judge Lamberth to take another look at some of Judge Hogan’s orders. They say are those orders are making it hard for Nichols to review evidence and receive mental health treatment as he prepares for trial.

The judge first heard out the Nichols team. and listened to prosecutors who said they were ready for trial. Judge Lamberth then told the Nichols team they are getting off on the wrong foot with him. Lamberth also told Nichols’ lawyers that they brought what he called ‘nonsense’ to the hearing. Lamberth asked for requests from the Nichols camp to be made in writing, then quickly ended Tuesday’s hearing.

In a text message to Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, McBride wrote, “the Federal Government has deliberately withheld the release of exculpatory evidence and thwarted Mr. Nichols’s ability to review his discovery since the inception of this case. Mr. Nichols has also been prevented from receiving psychiatric medical care for PTSD, a medical condition he was diagnosed with years before J6. As stated on the record, we disagree with the characterization of those concerns as nonsense.”

Nichols, a former U.S. Marine, is accused of spraying police officers with a type of pepper spray on January sixth. It’s among a series of charges he and his friend Alex Harkrider face. On the day of the attack on the Capitol, Nichols is also seen holding a crowbar and telling rioters it was not a peaceful protest. In a social media post shortly after, Nichols said he stood for violence. McBride says Nichols intent that day was grounded in the First Amendment and he was trying to help not hurt people.

The trial as of now is set for March 27, the Nichols team wants to push it back to June. It’s unclear whether the trial date will be moved.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says
Law enforcement called to Walmart in Holland after call of bomb threat
Law enforcement responding to Walmart in Holland after false bomb threat

Latest News

Case Files: Witnesses wanted in Jule Berry's murder on Prouty
Case Files: Witness wanted in Jule Berry's murder
In the height of the pandemic Central Catholic High School created Mentor Mondays to keep...
Building Better Schools: Central Catholic Highschool builds community with Mentor Mondays
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
We visited with a counselor at a local elementary
National School Counseling Week
Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.
Retired police K-9 dies with handler by his side: ‘You protected us well’