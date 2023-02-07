Birthday Club
Genoa names new mayor, former mayor appointed village administrator

According to a statement released by the former mayor Thomas Bergman, city council president Brent Huston was sworn in as mayor, following Bergman’s appointment as Village Administrator.(Village of Gena)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) -The village of Genoa named a new mayor during its city council meeting Monday.

According to a statement released by the former mayor Thomas Bergman, city council president Brent Huston was sworn in as mayor, following Bergman’s appointment as Village Administrator.

“For as long as I have known Brent, he has been a supporter of reforms and new ideas. I am proud to say that we have a lot of great Genoa projects in motion and I know he will help keep the momentum going. Looking forward to working with our new Mayor,” wrote Huston.

Huston’s appointment will take effect on April 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

