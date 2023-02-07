Birthday Club
Offering care for Alzheimer’s caregivers of all ages

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and millions more are caring for them. There are a number of layers when it comes to caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. It’s tough on everyone and that includes secondary caregivers like teens and young adults.

Julia Pechlivanos is the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio. She has firsthand experience with the challenges of the disease.

“I was in my 20s and I helped with my grandmother as a secondary caregiver,” said Pechlivanos. “I was just married and working as well as helping mom and dad with grandma.”

Emily Yark’s father, Jim, died of early-onset Alzheimer’s. She was a young adult when he was diagnosed an now, Yark and her family are dedicated to helping find a cure.

“It’s extremely hard when you are that young. You think, this can’t happen to us. It’s not possible, he doesn’t even have gray hair,” said Yark. “You are in a denial phase thinking it can’t be me, but it is happening more and more unfortunately. The caregiver is often overlooked. They need care too and time to themselves to still live. The patient would want that for their caregiver, right?”

Pechlivanos says there is around-the-clock help available for everyone through the Alzheimer’s Association, including secondary caregivers like teens or young adults.

“We have staff here who are dementia specialists,” said Pechlivanos. “Our local person is happy to talk with you about coming to peace with what’s happening and prepare them for what is going to happen.”

Pechlivanos says many young people are passionate about helping the cause because a parent or grandparent has been diagnosed with the disease and some take that passion a step further.

“We have a researcher at The University of Toledo who went into the field because of watching his grandfather go through Alzheimer’s,” said Pechlivanos. “It’s a life-long passion for him and he has focused his scientific work on the brain as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are about 220,000 Ohioans who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio serves 24 counties. There are educational, training and support programs available.

There is also a 24-hour helpline. That number is (800) 272-3900.

You can also call the local office at (419) 537-1999.

