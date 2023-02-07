Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Secretary of State LaRose implements new election reforms

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday.

The directive instructs the state’s 88-county board of elections to immediately implement the necessary reforms under House Bill 458 for May’s primary election.

According to a written statement released by LaRose’s office, Directive 2023-03 aims to ensure that all voters adhere to the same processes and requirements to cast their ballots.

“Having two sets of rules and requirements for the same election would result in voter confusion, so I’m directing the county boards of elections to begin implementing these reforms before early voting begins,” said LaRose. “It’s the will of the General Assembly that our elections be administered under these requirements, and it’s my job to follow their direction on how we conduct the time, place, and manner of Ohio’s elections.”

The Ohio General Assembly adopted the legislation in December, and the bill was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in January. The law went into effect just three days after the start of early voting for the May primary election.

House Bill 458 will not take effect until April 7. According to the statement, implementing the changes within the new law during this time would “potentially violate equal protection provisions by conducting the election under two separate processes to cast a ballot, one before the effective date and one after”.

In addition, the statement reports that another alternative would be to “issue a Directive making the changes within HB 458 effective upon the completion of the May primary; however, this would result in a clear violation of Ohio law”.

Directive 2023-03 can be read here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says
Law enforcement called to Walmart in Holland after call of bomb threat
Law enforcement responding to Walmart in Holland after false bomb threat

Latest News

Case Files: Witnesses wanted in Jule Berry's murder on Prouty
Case Files: Witness wanted in Jule Berry's murder
In the height of the pandemic Central Catholic High School created Mentor Mondays to keep...
Building Better Schools: Central Catholic Highschool builds community with Mentor Mondays
We visited with a counselor at a local elementary
National School Counseling Week
Recognizing dating scams
Recognizing dating scams
2/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast