Ohio Secretary of State LaRose implements new election reforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued Directive 2023-03 Tuesday.

The directive instructs the state’s 88-county board of elections to immediately implement the necessary reforms under House Bill 458 for May’s primary election.

According to a written statement released by LaRose’s office, Directive 2023-03 aims to ensure that all voters adhere to the same processes and requirements to cast their ballots.

“Having two sets of rules and requirements for the same election would result in voter confusion, so I’m directing the county boards of elections to begin implementing these reforms before early voting begins,” said LaRose. “It’s the will of the General Assembly that our elections be administered under these requirements, and it’s my job to follow their direction on how we conduct the time, place, and manner of Ohio’s elections.”

The Ohio General Assembly adopted the legislation in December, and the bill was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in January. The law went into effect just three days after the start of early voting for the May primary election.

House Bill 458 will not take effect until April 7. According to the statement, implementing the changes within the new law during this time would “potentially violate equal protection provisions by conducting the election under two separate processes to cast a ballot, one before the effective date and one after”.

In addition, the statement reports that another alternative would be to “issue a Directive making the changes within HB 458 effective upon the completion of the May primary; however, this would result in a clear violation of Ohio law”.

Directive 2023-03 can be read here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.