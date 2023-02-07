Birthday Club
Recognizing the signs of teen dating violence

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We often hear about domestic violence pertaining to adult couples. However, one form of domestic violence that is often overlooked is teen dating violence.

Affecting over a million teens across the U.S., teen dating violence often presents itself in different ways. It can be more obvious in forms of physical or sexual abuse, but it can also be more subtle, such as name calling and emotional abuse.

The CDC reports one in 12 teens experience physical dating violence, and one in 12 experience sexual dating violence.

Recognizing the signs of dating violence in teens can be hard. Zaneh Adya is the Teen PEP Program Manager with Promedica. She says there are red flags to look for in your relationship.

“Relationships are built on trust. Honesty, you should trust your partner, you should want to spend time with them. If that’s not there, there’s something wrong,” said Adya. “You should want to spend all your time with them, but you shouldn’t have to. If they’re going through your phone, if they don’t want you to spend time with other people, that’s a problem. If you feel unsafe being around them, if you’re scared, that’s a problem.”

For parents, it’s possible to recognize red flags in your children, too.

“Talk to your child, be their role model. Unfortunately, not every child grows up in a situation where they are seeing healthy relationships, and those are modeled in their life. So they are often repeating those behaviors in their own life,” said Adya. “Unfortunately, they are growing up in relationships they’re not setting boundaries or forcefulness, lack of trust, lack of privacy, manipulated, isolated, things like that. But, definitely parents should get involved and do what they need to do to get their child safe.”

Adya says there’s no shame in reaching out for help. If you or a loved one is experiencing relationship violence, there are resources such as the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, Love Is Respect and Teen PEP Promedica.

The CDC reports one in 12 teens experience physical dating violence, and one in 12 experience...
