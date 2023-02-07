Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Retired police K-9 dies with handler by his side: ‘You protected us well’

Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.
Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.(West Palm Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida police department is mourning the death of a retired police dog.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a retired K-9 named Thor has recently died.

On Monday, the department shared that it is with “great sadness” it announces the death of Thor. The team said the former police dog died with his handler, Officer Sniffen, by his side.

West Palm Beach police said Thor began working for the department in January 2012. He was trained in criminal apprehension and explosive detection.

Thor reportedly performed more than a thousand searches and aided in the capture of more than a hundred criminal suspects.

Officers said as much as Thor was driven to work, his favorite part of the job was attending community events, many of which included visiting schools and playing with the kids.

Thor also loved playing with his co-workers and never missed an opportunity to be petted or play with his ball, according to the department.

“Rest in peace old friend, you will be missed by many. You protected us well; your work here is done. Good boy,” Officer Sniffen said.

Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.
Police in Florida say a retired K-9 named Thor has died.(West Palm Beach Police Department)

The department did not immediately release a cause of death for the former police dog.

Authorities said Thor was dedicated to West Palm Beach and Florida residents.

According to the team, he will be missed but not forgotten.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
Toledo Deputy Safety Director, Angel Tucker, no longer with the city
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force (CGNL Task Force) recently...
Cleveland FBI seizes 88 pounds of drugs valued at $5.2 million, Department of Justice says
Law enforcement called to Walmart in Holland after call of bomb threat
Law enforcement responding to Walmart in Holland after false bomb threat

Latest News

Case Files: Witnesses wanted in Jule Berry's murder on Prouty
Case Files: Witness wanted in Jule Berry's murder
In the height of the pandemic Central Catholic High School created Mentor Mondays to keep...
Building Better Schools: Central Catholic Highschool builds community with Mentor Mondays
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
We visited with a counselor at a local elementary
National School Counseling Week