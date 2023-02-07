School districts and families face the challenge of keeping students fed

Washington Junior High School student Lucy Crawford remembers how convenient it was to get a free meal at school last year.

“I used to wake up really late in the mornings, and it helped to not have to pack a lunch every day, and we could just grab our lunch and go,” Crawford said.

Federal waivers provided free meals for students at public schools, but they expired last summer.

Now families and school officials are feeling the pressure. Despite the setback, Superintendent for Washington Local Schools, Kadee Anstadt, says it’s the mission of the entire district to keep kids fed.

“A student shouldn’t have to come and say ‘hey I’m hungry’. But when we took care of our kids during the pandemic, I think it set a standard that this country should be following. And that is making sure our kids are healthy and fed every day. And I think that’s an easy standard to follow,” Anstadt says.

To be eligible for one of these free lunches, a household income has to be at or below that national poverty level which is about $36,000 for a family of four.

In the Washington Local School District, a large portion of students falls in that category.

“Right now between 50 and 70 percent [of students] depending on the school qualify for free or reduced lunch, which leaves 30 to 50 percent that don’t,” Anstadt says.

This means the school pays the lunch bill and it’s proving to cost a pretty penny as Anstadt says last month, lunch debt was around $40,000 for the district.

The district is looking to combat this by advocating at the state and federal levels to bring those free meals back for students.

