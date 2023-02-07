Birthday Club
Toledo Air National Guard Unit to conduct nighttime training flights

The training flights will take place on Feb. 7 through Feb. 9, weather permitting.
The training flights will take place on Feb. 7 through Feb. 9, weather permitting.(Staff Sgt. Kregg York)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights this week.

The training flights will take place on Feb. 7 through Feb. 9, weather permitting. The Ohio Air National Guard says area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 12:30 a.m.

According to OANG, training flights normally take place during the day, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

“We appreciate the continued support of the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission,” says the 180th Fighter Wing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

