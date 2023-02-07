Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Recording Academy is recognizing a Toledo-area music producer for his work on Beyonce’s album Renaissance.

Jameil Aossey is now a Grammy winner after Renaissance won Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He’s a two-time Grammy nominated producer, as the album was also up for the coveted Album of the Year award. Aossey produced two songs on the album -- the opening track I’M THAT GIRL and track 13, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.

Aossey was a part of Grammys history, with the Best Electronic/Dance Album win putting Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter over the top to become the most decorated artist in the history of the ceremony.

The producer and sound designer has been perfecting his craft for more than 20 years. He’s worked with many big artists over the years but material he released with his partner, S1, led him to new heights when Beyonce’s engineer heard it.

“They reached out directly to say ‘we really like the sound, would you guys mind working on our album? We want to go right to the source.’ They sent over some sessions and we knocked it out in a few days,” Aossey told 13abc ahead of the Renaissance release.

Aossey said the collaboration changed everything.

“Most times in these cases with Beyoncé you would pitch material and ideas, they would listen to it and maybe they’d write to it,” Aossey said. “In this case the songs already existed, so we were half way there. We were able to do our sound and apply it to her songs, which was a home run for us. It’s unbelievable. Just picture ten Christmases in one day.”

The Grammy-winning producer works out of his home studio. He said he loves being creative in the place he loves.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way than to be in Toledo and do this from here. It’s a great place to raise a family,” Aossey said.

