TPD: one juvenile girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes

TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area hospital.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile girl was shot in Weiler Homes Monday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

TPD remains on the scene and has no possible suspect at this moment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

