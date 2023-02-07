US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes.

The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved.

The Coast Guard is asking that all winter enthusiasts practice safety precautions.

Officials provided the below checklist for anyone considering going on the ice:

1. Take precautions, not chances. The risk of death from accidental immersion during cold weather seasons is

higher than in warm seasons. The water is colder and survival time is greatly diminished.

2. Dress for the water temperatures. Cold water lowers body heat dramatically faster than cold air. Even if you

are not planning on entering the water, the possibility of that happening is very real.

3. Never leave without a VHF-FM radio or personal locator beacon and always be sure to tell someone where

you are going, when you expect to return and advise them of any changes in the plan. Every minute counts in

a cold-water environment, and preparation may mean the difference between life and death.

