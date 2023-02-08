18-year-old pleads not guilty in death of TSA alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old male pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges relating to the death of a Toledo School for the Arts alumnus.

According to court documents, Cedrick Belmon Jr. entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges including:

Murder

Felonious assault

Discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited area

Possessions of a weapon while under disability

Tampering with evidence

Belmon’s trial is set for March 21, and his bond was set at $500,000, no 10 percent.

According to TPD, Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

On July 29, Dominick Barnett, 29, was found by officers near Byrne and Gibraltar Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.