Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

18-year-old pleads not guilty in death of TSA alumnus

Cedrick Belmon
Cedrick Belmon(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old male pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges relating to the death of a Toledo School for the Arts alumnus.

According to court documents, Cedrick Belmon Jr. entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges including:

  • Murder
  • Felonious assault
  • Discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited area
  • Possessions of a weapon while under disability
  • Tampering with evidence

Belmon’s trial is set for March 21, and his bond was set at $500,000, no 10 percent.

According to TPD, Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

On July 29, Dominick Barnett, 29, was found by officers near Byrne and Gibraltar Heights suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UTMC where he was pronounced dead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Ellis will spend a total of 201 months in prison.
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

Latest News

First Step will continue providing vital services to victims of domestic violence in Fostoria...
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
The center has trained some of the East Palestine train derailment first responders.
University of Findlay hazard center trains first responders, students for disasters
Biden highlights Ohio during second State of the Union address
Biden highlights Ohio during second State of the Union address
In this Feb. 6, 2017, photo, workers assemble cars at the Dongfeng Honda automotive plant in...
Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio