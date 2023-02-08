Birthday Club
2/8: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

AM storms, PM high winds Thursday
Thursday will deliver strong storms in the morning, with 50+ mph winds all through the afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with Old Man Winter clashing with the spirit of spring tomorrow. Rain will return overnight, with rumbles of thunder and stronger storms possible by daybreak. That will lead into a gusty afternoon, between 50 to 60mph from the southwest. Power outages are possible, and loose outdoor items should be secured. In the middle of it all, we could reach a record high in the low-60s before the front sweeps through. Winds will finally subside heading into early Friday AM, staying cooler and closer to average in the 30s/40s through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

