2/8: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, with Old Man Winter clashing with the spirit of spring tomorrow. Rain will return overnight, with rumbles of thunder and stronger storms possible by daybreak. That will lead into a gusty afternoon, between 50 to 60mph from the southwest. Power outages are possible, and loose outdoor items should be secured. In the middle of it all, we could reach a record high in the low-60s before the front sweeps through. Winds will finally subside heading into early Friday AM, staying cooler and closer to average in the 30s/40s through the weekend.

