2/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain developing after 10pm, becoming breezy, temperatures rising from the upper 30s. THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy, AM rain and an isolated storm, then a chance of a few PM showers. Temperatures will top off near 60, then fall into the 40s by early evening. SE winds will shift to the SW and could gust up to 60 mph. FRIDAY: Cooler, mostly cloudy, highs near 40 degrees.

Thursday will deliver strong storms in the morning, with 50+ mph winds all through the...
