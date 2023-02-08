2/8/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain developing after 10pm, becoming breezy, temperatures rising from the upper 30s. THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Very windy, AM rain and an isolated storm, then a chance of a few PM showers. Temperatures will top off near 60, then fall into the 40s by early evening. SE winds will shift to the SW and could gust up to 60 mph. FRIDAY: Cooler, mostly cloudy, highs near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.