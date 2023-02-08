Birthday Club
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.

