City blocks off portion of Lagrange for sinkhole, sewer repair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City crews blocked off a portion of Lagrange Street Wednesday for a possible sinkhole.

The city’s social media pages said Lagrange between Yates and Moore is closed while crews assess the situation and work on a fix. City officials are asking residents to avoid the area. The city has not received reports of any injuries.

Officials said the closure will remain in place for one week as crews work on a sewer repair project. The city is setting up a detour via Sherman Street to Cherry Street to Manhattan Blvd. in both directions.

