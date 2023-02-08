Birthday Club
City blocks off portion of Lagrange for sinkhole, sewer repair

Crews blocked off a portion of Lagrange Street on Feb. 8, 2023 for a possible sinkhole.(City of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City crews blocked off a portion of Lagrange Street Wednesday for a possible sinkhole.

The city’s social media pages said Lagrange between Yates and Moore is closed while crews assess the situation and work on a fix. City officials are asking residents to avoid the area. The city has not received reports of any injuries.

Officials said the closure will remain in place for one week as crews work on a sewer repair project. The city is setting up a detour via Sherman Street to Cherry Street to Manhattan Blvd. in both directions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

