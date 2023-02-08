Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion

With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s interest in cutting costs and improving the health of people in its Medicare program.(Chris Rycroft / CC BY 2.0)
By TOM MURPHY
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CVS Health is plunging deeper into primary care services, buying Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion .

The drugstore chain said Wednesday it would pay $39 per share in cash for each share of Oak Street Health in a deal expected to close this year.

Oak Street Health runs primary care centers mostly for lower-to-middle income people with Medicare Advantage plans. Those are privately run versions of the federal government’s program for people aged 65 and older.

With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s interest in cutting costs and improving the health of people in its Medicare program.

The government wants more people in value-based care arrangements, which basically focus on keeping patients healthy and any chronic problems like diabetes under control. The goal: Ward off big medical expenses like hospital stays.

Oak Street Health specializes in this care.

Its centers use doctors, social workers and other care providers to help people manage their health.

Oak Street CEO Michael Pykosz has said that a lot of costs stem from people with chronic health problems who receive poor care and wind up with big medical problems.

“Solving that problem creates a massive, massive market opportunity for Oak Street Health,” Pykosz said in January at an annual conference hosted by JPMorgan.

Founded in 2012, Oak Street runs 169 locations in 21 states. Its revenue grew to $1.43 billion in 2021, and analysts expect that it topped $2 billion last year.

But the company also has booked a string of annual losses as it spends money opening new clinics.

Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. runs nearly 10,000 retail drugstores around the country and has been expanding the amount of care it provides through them.

It also manages prescription drug benefits and provides insurance through its Aetna arm, which is growing its Medicare Advantage enrollment.

CVS Health leaders have been talking for well over a year about expending into primary care as rival health care giants UnitedHealth Group and Walgreens have done.

“We believe it’s an asset that we want in our portfolio,” CEO Karen Lynch told investors at the JPMorgan conference.

The company is already spending $8 billion on another growth priority: buying home health care provider Signify Health. CVS Health expects that deal to close in the first half of this year.

Shares of Chicago-based Oak Street Health Inc. jumped nearly 5%, while CVS Health’s stock rose slightly in Wednesday before the opening bell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Ellis will spend a total of 201 months in prison.
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to sell the land where the facility would be built.
New recycling facility could be on its way to Toledo

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with Vice President Kamala Harris after the State of the Union...
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Zelenskyy visits UK for first time since Russia’s invasion
Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died days after he was shot in a botched robbery while off-duty. He...
Off-duty New York police officer shot in botched robbery dies
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000