As expected, class action lawsuit already filed in East Palestine train derailment

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s been five days since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio which caused the evacuation of hundreds.

The train contained at least five rail cars carrying the toxic chemical vinyl chloride, which was burned off on Monday to avoid a catastrophic explosion, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The derailment happened Friday night and on Tuesday three of the city’s residents filed a class action lawsuit in U.S District Court of Northern Ohio.

In paperwork filed the suit is expecting damages to exceed $5 million.

According to the lawsuit the residents, “...were adversely affected by the Incident, in that they were exposed to the toxic substances, toxic fumes, and carcinogens from the resulting chemical spill, were forced to evacuate from their residences and/or businesses, and/or were prevented from returning to their residences and/or businesses at or after the time of the chemical spill. Business owners in the affected area were unable to operate during the time of the evacuation.”

The lawsuit is also asking for Norfolk Southern to turnover all documentation, studies and reports related to the release and burn-off of the vinyl chloride.

It also asks the court to bar the train company from removing any property like the rail cars themselves, or destroying any computer records for the 72-hours after the derailment.

Norfolk Southern indicated in Tuesday’s news conference the five cars carrying vinyl chloride had already been cut up and were in the process of being removed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

