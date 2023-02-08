Birthday Club
February 8th Weather Forecast

Damaging Winds & Power Outages Possible Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is expected to develop after midnight tonight. Heavy rain is likely for the morning commute with an isolated thunderstorm possible. The storms may be strong or even severe with damaging winds. Regardless if the area gets a strong storm in the morning, everyone will encounter the high winds in the afternoon that will have the potential to do damage. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. That will likely lead to pockets of wind damage and isolated power outages. Highs are expected to reach the low 60s which would near the record high of 62 degrees set back in 1966. The rest of the forecast is dry with highs in the middle 30s to middle 40s Friday through Sunday. Highs will return to the 50s next week.

