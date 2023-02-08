Five Points community members discuss the changes they want to see in the area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Concerned community members in Five Points met for a follow-up meeting with Toledo Police to talk about the changes they’ve seen and the ones they want to see in the area.

Last November, residents gathered to hear the results of Operation F.A.S.E.R, which stands for Five Points Area Safety Enforcement Response. During that operation, TPD seized 38 guns and over $216,000 worth of drugs.

This concerned mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says she hasn’t seen enough change. “I don’t want to hear gunshots nearly every day anymore. For the past couple of years, we’ve heard them, it’s gotten to the point where it’s a part of our normal background noise every day. That needs to stop, things need to get under control.”

The meeting had a large turnout and many residents shared similar experiences.

“I am trying to make the neighbors come to the meetings, gather the information so that they can go out the door and feel safe without shots being fired. We are stronger than the criminals, we are more than the criminals, we are the voices of the community and we are going to step up and we are going to take her neighborhood back,” says Tina Scott, the president of West Toledo Neighborhood Accoscition.

In addition to community members and TPD, some city officials came to hear what residents had to say. Jenny Jaqua, the City’s Customer Service Commissioner wants people to know how to ask for help. “It’s connecting residents to the government and knowing how as neighbors you can connect and request issues to the city of Toledo so that the city can help you get issues resolved,” says Jaqua.

