Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
TPD is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile female who was transported to a area...
TPD: teenage girl hospitalized after shooting in Weiler Homes
Ellis will spend a total of 201 months in prison.
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

Latest News

A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say
The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway...
LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect
A baby was delivered on the side of the road inside a car.
Roadside delivery: Woman gives birth to ‘miracle baby’ on the way to hospital
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge,...
Pentagon: China’s conducted spy balloon program for years