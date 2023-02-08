LCSO seeking public help in identifying robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery last week.

The robbery took place on Jan. 29 at 6:50 a.m. at the Speedway located at 6757 Airport Highway in Springfield Township.

LCSO says the public’s assistance in the investigation is greatly appreciated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921. You can remain anonymous.

