Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Support from the local community and a new collaboration with the Seneca County Department of Job & Family Services has provided new life for the First Step Center for Domestic Violence services in Fostoria.

According to the First Step Center, this support means First Step will continue providing vital services to victims of domestic violence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. The support also means First Step can expand services to include community outreach, education and direct client support as they begin building a new life.

Last fall, First Step was at risk of closure due to uncertainties with funding. First Step says a decision by the United Way of Fostoria to remove funding had left the organization in a difficult financial situation, leaving the ability to serve clients in serious jeopardy.

