Local mother creates a nonprofit to aid families grieving loved ones lost to gun violence

By Alexis Means and Bri'on Whiteside
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother creates a nonprofit to aid families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Abena Rowland’s son Jo’von ‘DeDe’ Porter was shot and killed in March of 2021.

As a victim of Toledo’s gun violence epidemic, Rowland and so many other families share a bond of grief and trauma over the loss of their loved ones.

“One thing I know for sure is that my son would not want me to die with him while I’m still living. So I try to share that,” Rowland said.

Rowland started a nonprofit organization called Uniquely Saving Our Sons.

“So I gather women quarterly to just talk about our trauma. I also have something that’s called Man Day every other Monday where men get together because men are going through trauma as well,” Rowland said.

The men and women who gather understand one another’s grief and the violence that’s taking so many young lives.

Rowland provides therapists for the sessions.

Her message to other families dealing with the loss of a loved one is to find a trustworthy community for support.

" I say the worst thing we can do is suffer in silence. When the people are there for you allow people that care to care,” Rowland said.

Rowland said she doesn’t want the victims’ families to be left alone.

“I think therapy is necessary. I think that we fool ourselves when we think that we can handle this on our own,” Rowland said.

Uniquely Saving Our Sons sessions take place at 2073 Tremainsville Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

