Local psychiatrist warns against love scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Love is in the air, and nowadays, it can be just a tap away, but with dating apps and social media at our finger tips, it’s easier than ever to fall victim to scammers.

Love scams are one of the most common forms of fraud. The Federal Trade Commission reports Americans lost a record $547 million to love scammers, with a median individual reported loss of $2,400.

Doctor Parinja, a psychiatrist with Mercy Health knows this story all too well.

“This happens a lot. We only see the patients that end up seeking help from us,” Dr. Parinja said. He said he sees this dilemma too often. The hardest part is to get the victim to recognize they are being scammed. However, once they recognize it, the consequences aren’t over.

“You feel guilty, you feel ashamed, and you’re maybe reluctant to share it with your loved ones because it feels like they would judge you for falling for something like this and that is even harder than the loss of the relationship,” Dr. Parinja said

Scammers often claim to live far away and break promises to meet up. In addition, they also often ask for money and require specific forms of payment.

Dr. Parinja said if you have a loved one who you think is caught up in a scam, it’s important to handle the situation with care.

“The approach to take would be very cautious and slow. Bring to their attention some discrepancies and ask them to make a judgment call about whether they think that this could be a problem, and let them come to the decision they are being scammed,” Dr. Parinja said.

The FTC advises anyone who’s been caught in a scam to contact their bank for a refund. Once the scam has been reported to the bank the victim should then contact the FTC.

