Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week.

The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill.

From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is prepared to order, allowing guests to customize any dish their way.

The open date is scheduled for Monday, February 13.

