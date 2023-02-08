Birthday Club
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week.

The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill.

From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is prepared to order, allowing guests to customize any dish their way.

The open date is scheduled for Monday, February 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

