Toledo City Council discusses ARPA spending

The meeting was the first time council has discussed the funding since passing their plan for the money back in 2021.(Sophie Bates)
By Sophie Bates
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council met Tuesday to discuss American Rescue Plan Act spending for the first time since council passed its plans for the $180 million back in 2021.

“I think a lot of citizens do want to know how we plan to spend this money and right now we’re trying to get more answers as the City Council so we can give that to the community,” said Councilperson Katie Moline.

Moline requested monthly ARPA updates from the City’s financial department.

“I want this to be part of the monthly reporting that council gets at our finance committee hearings,” Moline said. “We want to see as a council, again, what are seeing in the community? How are these dollars being expended? What can we expect to see? And council having a voice in how all of this is done.”

She also asked the finance department for sustainability plans.

“These are one-time funds - that can’t be emphasized enough. So, my concern is if we start a lot of programming how do we plan to do that moving forward,” Moline said.

Councilperson Theresa Gadus brought up the accessibility of the City’s ARPA spending website.

“Looking at the website with the ARPA dollars, there is no way to translate into Spanish or Arabic or Chinese or Taiwanese,” Gadus said.

Marketing Director Gretchen DeBacker said they’ll address the issues at a meeting next week.

