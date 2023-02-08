Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect.

TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana.

According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot just outside of Crox Bar in the 2700 block of Arlington last October. He died from his injuries weeks later.

Police are offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for those with information that leads to his arrest. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.