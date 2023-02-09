Birthday Club
2/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Gusty winds this afternoon; up to 60 mph southeast
Over an inch of rain in Toledo this morning, with gusty winds this afternoon -- up to 60 mph southeast of Toledo. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Many areas received an inch or more of rain this morning, and now our attention shifts to afternoon wind. Up to 50mph gusts are likely in Toledo, topping out near 60mph closer to Upper Sandusky as a cold front sweeps by and drops us away from our high temps in the upper-50s/low-60s. The breeze will slowly subside overnight, leaving us with a few sprinkles and even flurries as we struggle to crack the 40-degree mark to close out the week. Saturday and Sunday will provide a fair bit of sun, starting another warming trend to the 50s by Valentine’s Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

