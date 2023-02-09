Adrian College stopping meal plans for students with outstanding balances: Professors and peers stocking campus pantry

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Adrian College leaders sent out emails just last week, warning students with overdue balances to pay their bills, or their meal plan will get cut off.

“Right now, I don’t even have really money to pay for groceries let alone pay for the money that they want me to pay in order to eat,” said a junior at Adrian College that asked if her identity could stay anonymous, fearing backlash from college officials. “I am a first-generation student from a low-income background. It’s really hard to deal with this right now first hand.”

13abc reached out to the school about this decision, but we have not heard back yet.

According to the Adrian College Academic Catalog, “All students living in college-owned housing must have a meal plan.” Adding, “The policy allows for few exceptions.”

There are people at the school making sure no one on campus goes without food, though.

“I checked in with the campus food pantry which is in Caine Student Center and it ended up that they weren’t getting enough donations,” said Adrian College senior Iris Sorrell.

Sorrell, says she put something out on Facebook about the need for donations. The message reached staff and students including the Adrian College Association of Professors.

“There’s this need for our students and if this food pantry is empty we want to donate,” said Adrian College professor Janet Salwedel.

In just one day, Sorrell says the pantry is now overflowing. “It fills me with a lot of hope that I was able to do this just by making one post. That our professors care enough about our students and that our community cares enough about our students to get really fired up about this.”

In her Facebook post, Sorrell says, “Campus Safety accepts donations of toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, feminine hygiene, etc.) and non-perishable foods. If you are local, you can take these items to the Campus Safety desk located in Caine Student Center (1325 Williams Street, Adrian, MI). Campus Safety is open 24 hours a day, every day.”

She says she is willing to take mail or monetary donations if you are not local and would like to help. You can contact her on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.