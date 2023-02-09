Bowling Green Police warning public of scammers pretending to be officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bowling Green are warning residents about a scam in which people are pretending to be law enforcement officials.

BG Police said Thursday several people got phone calls where a scammer claimed to be with the police department, asking about paying off fines or missing court dates. The department is assuring the public real officers with their department do not call people for payment of fines. They’re asking people not to provide the scammers with any personal of financial information.

