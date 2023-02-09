Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot.

“It’s private property, and you’re doing a lot of destruction, and we are going to prosecute to get our money back,” said church administrator Bill Colter.

“You know, you’re spinning around at full speed a little car can flip and or they can hit the wall and lose control. It is a big safety issue,” said Colter.

The president of council for Bethel Lutheran Church, Bill Colter, says the stunts are destroying the parking lot.

“Two summers ago, we spent over $6000 to re-coat the parking lot and to re-stripe it and now they’re down here spinning. Their tires are tearing the top layer off,” said Colter.

He says the drivers do donuts in broad daylight and late at night. Neighbors are fed up, too.

“The burnouts, the smoke, you can smell it inside the house from their tires burning. It’s not safe to be doing this in the churches parking lot,” said John Berry.

Church leaders filed a report with Toledo police. They also shared pictures of the cars they saw spinning their tires in the parking lot.

“It’s at a point where they’re doing what they want to do causing destruction and we have to foot the bill for that that destruction and with 45 people it’s very hard to,” said Colter.

Church administrators have turned over video, plates numbers and pictures to TPD.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.