Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
First Alert Weather Day Headlines for 2/9/23
*FIRST ALERT DAY* issued for TODAY due to strong winds
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County shared photos of Bruno last...
Shelter dog with one ear takes ear off his favorite stuffed toy to ‘match’ him
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership