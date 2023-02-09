February 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue at times this morning with the chance for an isolated shower or drizzle late today and tonight. Highs will be around 60 degrees mid-day before dropping into the upper 40s late afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph near and southeast of Toledo. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. The weekend will bring sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Most of the work week next week will bring highs around or above 50 degrees. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday.

