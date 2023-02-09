Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 9th Weather Forecast

Rain & Wind Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will continue at times this morning with the chance for an isolated shower or drizzle late today and tonight. Highs will be around 60 degrees mid-day before dropping into the upper 40s late afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph near and southeast of Toledo. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. The weekend will bring sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Most of the work week next week will bring highs around or above 50 degrees. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
First Alert Weather Day Headlines for 2/9/23
*FIRST ALERT DAY* issued for TODAY due to strong winds
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
Ellis will spend a total of 201 months in prison.
Toledo man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for armed bank robbery, carjacking, escape

Latest News

February 9th Weather Forecast
February 9th Weather Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast