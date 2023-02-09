Birthday Club
Flag City Honor Flight accepting applications for Guardians, Veterans

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is now currently accepting Guardian and Veteran applications for the upcoming flight season.

For the first time in its history, FCHF is planning four flights in its upcoming 2023 flight season with one of those flights being an all-Vietnam-era Veteran flight sponsored by the Don Templin family in honor of Scott Atkins.

FCHF says the 2023 flights will depart from the Grand Aire Terminal in Toledo on April 18, June 13, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7.

FCHF currently has 550 Veterans waiting to fly. The organization anticipates working through a good portion of that list of applications in 2023 and encourages other veterans to come forward and submit applications.

FCHF is also in need of Guardians for the 2023 flight season. Guardians are paired with Veterans as their chaperones for the daylong visit to the memorials in Washington D.C.

Veterans interested in flying with FCHF and those interested in being a Guardian in 2023 are encouraged to submit their applications now. Individuals who have already submitted Guardian and Veteran applications do not need to submit another application.

FCHF is also seeking individuals willing to volunteer with the organization.

To submit a Veteran, Guardian or a volunteer application, click here.

