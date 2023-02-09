Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former Ohio State football players found not guilty in 2020 rape, kidnapping case

An Ohio State helmet is seen on the turn before the start of the Big Ten Conference...
An Ohio State helmet is seen on the turn before the start of the Big Ten Conference championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday found the two former Ohio State football players not guilty on charges relating to a rape and kidnapping case in 2020.

RELATED: Ohio State football players charged with rape and kidnapping

Both Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep were members of the Ohio State football team-- Wint since 2016, Riep since 2017.

OSU football players arrested
OSU football players arrested((Source: Franklin County Jail))

Riep allegedly filmed the victim and told her to give her name and say the incident was consensual before driving her back to her residence last week, according to previous reports.

Court records said Wint was held on a $75,000 bond while Riep was held on a $100,000 bond.

ESPN previously said school officials have been made aware of the arrest and have removed both players from the team.

OSU Head Coach Ryan Day previously said the duo “did not live up to our standards and my expectations” in a release at the time.

“I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint (23) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship...
Ohio State safety Jahsen Wint (23) reacts during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates his interception of a Michigan pass with safety...
Ohio State cornerback Amir Riep (10) celebrates his interception of a Michigan pass with safety Marcus Hooker (29) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
West/Southwest winds will begin to diminish tonight
*FIRST ALERT DAY* ending this evening
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

Latest News

West/Southwest winds will begin to diminish tonight
*FIRST ALERT DAY* ending this evening
The alliance recommends all people born with fallopian tubes remove them, if they're already...
Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issues new prevention recommendations
Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion
A crumbling Toledo property is concerning neighbors nearby.
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the...
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart