Four displaced when SUV crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Red Cross is helping four people with housing after a car crashed into a home in Toledo Thursday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of Grandolph near Imlay. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, an SUV hit a parked vehicle, an Edison pole and the steps of a neighboring home before it went into the house. Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Officials with TFRD said the downstairs portion of the home was vacant and no one was hurt in the crash. The Red Cross is helping four people with housing. It’s unclear when they may be able to go back into the home.

