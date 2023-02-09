Islamic Center of Greater Toledo hosts fundraisers to support Turkey and Syria

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a donation drive and fundraiser dinner to support earthquake victims following the devastating destruction in Turkey and Syria.

As of early Thursday, the death toll topped 20,000 following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Both the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo and the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio are hosting events to assist families in need.

The house of worship and community center will hold a donation drive to collect new or gently used items through Feb. 14.

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is requesting the following items:

Hats

Blankets

Shirts

Sweaters

Pants

Boots

Sleeping bags

Tents

Gloves

Shoes

Socks

All donations can be dropped off at the Front Foyer located on 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. If you have any questions contact the center at (567)249-8281.

In addition, the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio will hold a fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio located on 850 S. McCord Rd. Holland.

