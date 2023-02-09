Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Islamic Center of Greater Toledo hosts fundraisers to support Turkey and Syria

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is hosting a donation drive and fundraiser dinner to support earthquake victims following the devastating destruction in Turkey and Syria.

As of early Thursday, the death toll topped 20,000 following Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Both the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo and the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio are hosting events to assist families in need.

The house of worship and community center will hold a donation drive to collect new or gently used items through Feb. 14.

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is requesting the following items:

  • Hats
  • Blankets
  • Shirts
  • Sweaters
  • Pants
  • Boots
  • Sleeping bags
  • Tents
  • Gloves
  • Shoes
  • Socks

All donations can be dropped off at the Front Foyer located on 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg. If you have any questions contact the center at (567)249-8281.

In addition, the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio will hold a fundraiser dinner at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Islamic Society of Northwest Ohio located on 850 S. McCord Rd. Holland.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Church administrators are considering put up a fence to stop drivers from doing donuts.
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
First Alert Weather Day Headlines for 2/9/23
*FIRST ALERT DAY* issued for TODAY due to strong winds
Crooks appear to be recreating one family's checks
Crooks appear to be re-creating one family’s checks
TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect

Latest News

The alliance recommends all people born with fallopian tubes remove them, if they're already...
Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issues new prevention recommendations
Lucas County GOP censures Republicans who voted against Rep. Merrin for speaker
2/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The mustangs will be adopted out after their training is finished this spring
Using wild horses to help veterans heal