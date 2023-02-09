Birthday Club
Lucas Co. GOP pulling endorsements, assistance from reps who voted against Merrin for House Speaker

Party leaders are pulling future endorsements and financial assistance from reps who voted against Rep. Derek Merrin Merrin for House Speaker
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Republican Party moved to censure GOP representatives who broke ranks to vote for House Speaker Jason Stephens over Monclova’s Derek Merrin.

The Lucas County Republican Party is prohibiting any and all future endorsements and financial assistance to those who voted for Stephens over Merrin.

The county GOP party is the latest of many throughout the state who have moved to censure the 22 Republican representatives who voted to side with Stephens in January after November’s private Ohio Republican Caucus vote to appoint Merrin to the role. The move has created deep divisions within the Republican party in recent weeks.

“The Lucas County Republican Party is disappointed by the silence of our neighboring county and the vote of Haraz Ghanbari for being the only Northwest Ohio Representative to vote with the Democrats,” the Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Chris Joseph said in a statement.

The party also moved to commend those who honored the November vote, singling out Joshua Williams from House District 41.

You can read the censure resolution in full below.

Previous coverage:

Ohio House Republicans continue leadership fight

Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP

State lawmakers turn to creative solutions in speaker fights

Rep. Derek Merrin loses Ohio Speaker of the House vote

Rep. Derek Merrin named next Ohio House speaker

