Lucas Co. GOP pulling endorsements, assistance from reps who voted against Merrin for House Speaker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Republican Party moved to censure GOP representatives who broke ranks to vote for House Speaker Jason Stephens over Monclova’s Derek Merrin.

The Lucas County Republican Party is prohibiting any and all future endorsements and financial assistance to those who voted for Stephens over Merrin.

The county GOP party is the latest of many throughout the state who have moved to censure the 22 Republican representatives who voted to side with Stephens in January after November’s private Ohio Republican Caucus vote to appoint Merrin to the role. The move has created deep divisions within the Republican party in recent weeks.

“The Lucas County Republican Party is disappointed by the silence of our neighboring county and the vote of Haraz Ghanbari for being the only Northwest Ohio Representative to vote with the Democrats,” the Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Chris Joseph said in a statement.

The party also moved to commend those who honored the November vote, singling out Joshua Williams from House District 41.

You can read the censure resolution in full below.

