Mustangs from California to help area veterans heal from challenges they face after service

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s an organization in Swanton with a mission to help veterans heal from things like addiction and post traumatic stress. It uses horses to help make that happen and it has some new additions to the program.

There’s an old saying that something about the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man. HOOVES puts that adage into action. The organization just added some wild horses to its herd.

Amanda Held is the founder and Executive Director of HOOVES. She has a long history of training horses and helping people. Her life’s work focuses on helping those who face challenges after their service.

“Addiction is common. PTSD triggers, night terrors, uncontrollable rage are some of the issues,” Held said. “Isolation is also very common. The horses make it easier for people to be more vulnerable because they don’t judge. They create an environment that puts people at ease.”

There are four new horses in the HOOVES herd. Mustangs, or wild horses, have been a part of the American landscape for centuries. The mustangs at the Swanton farm are from California and they’re all about 15-months-old. Amanda and her husband drove out west to pick them up.

The more than 3,000 mile trip home took about a week.

“I don’t think the gravity of it hit us until the horses got in the trailer and we realized we were going to travel across the country with four wild horses.”

The Helds and the horses made multiple stops to rest on the way home.

“People across the nation stepped up and opened their homes to us. They shared their missions with us. It was a special experience and life-changing.”

The mustangs arrived last week. They are settling in well to their new surroundings. There will be seen by a vet and a farrier. After a little more down time, the horses will begin their journey with the veterans.

“The veterans will get instructional lessons one day a week and then they can come out to the farm as many days as they want to practice with the horses. They will be working to gain trust and gentle the horses. Eventually they will begin training the wild horses. It is an incredible process to watch. I adopted my first wild horse in 2003. Since then, I’ve probably worked with about 100 mustangs. I love seeing other people enjoy the process, and see it change their lives as well.”

The work is done over the course of a few months and it’s often a challenging process.

“There is something truly special about building that bond with a wild horse. It is a heavy lift up front, but it does something to your soul.”

Once they’ve been trained, the horses will be adopted out to continue their life-changing work. This is a pilot program right now, but the hope is that more mustangs can be brought in as soon as this group finds their forever homes.

“One of our biggest missions is creating the ripple effect and we’ve done that for these horses. In turn, they will do that for humanity.”

If you’d like to meet the mustangs, there is an open house at HOOVES this Saturday. It runs from 12-4 at the farm on Wilkins Road in Swanton.

The veterans who will be part of the mustang program will begin their work next week.

